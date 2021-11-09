East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DPS investigation of Tyler man uncovers over 1,000 child porn images

Eddie Wills, 52, of Tyler
Eddie Wills, 52, of Tyler(Smith County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation at a Tyler residence by a DPS special agent revealed over 1,000 pornographic images of children found on two computers.

Eddie Dewayne Wills, 52, of Tyler was arrested for promotion of child pornography, a second-degree felony, according to the Smith County arrest affidavit.

On July 22 three electronic devices were seized from Wills’s home. The investigator found 465 images of child pornography on a laptop computer and a combined total of 645 images and videos of child pornography on another computer according to the arrest affidavit.

Wills was arrested on Nov. 4 and has a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Hughes
Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man indicted following crash resulting in child’s death
Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26 of Lindale
Grand jury indicts former Smith County jailer accused of relationship with inmate
2 killed in Hopkins County crash
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth

Latest News

Ryan Nichols
Longview man charged in U.S. Capitol riot denies guilt, requests pretrial release
Kilgore fire
Fire at former Kilgore Recycling likely caused by electrical line, official says
Women’s Fund of Smith County Power of the Purse
WEBXTRA: 17-year-old Texas entrepreneur takes center stage
Power of the Purse
WEBXTRA: 16-year-old Texas entrepreneur takes center stage