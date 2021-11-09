DPS investigation of Tyler man uncovers over 1,000 child porn images

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation at a Tyler residence by a DPS special agent revealed over 1,000 pornographic images of children found on two computers.

Eddie Dewayne Wills, 52, of Tyler was arrested for promotion of child pornography, a second-degree felony, according to the Smith County arrest affidavit.

On July 22 three electronic devices were seized from Wills’s home. The investigator found 465 images of child pornography on a laptop computer and a combined total of 645 images and videos of child pornography on another computer according to the arrest affidavit.

Wills was arrested on Nov. 4 and has a $10,000 bond.

