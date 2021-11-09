COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue for younger children in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Children ages 5 to 11 in the Nacogdoches ISD are receiving additional opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval last Wednesday for use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

The response in Nacogdoches is encouraging to clinic providers.

A total of 70 children ages 5 to 11 were vaccinated at the first pediatric COVID-19 clinic, according to Chief Keith Kiplinger of the Nacogdoches Fire Department.

And this week, so far, 25 children have vaccination appointments at Carpenter Elementary for a Tuesday clinic.

And on Thursday at Raguet Elementary, 44 youngsters are signed up.

“There’s been no influence on our part,” assured Nacogdoches ISD spokesperson Les Linebarger. “We want to make that service available for any parents that want their children to be vaccinated.”

That would include Isabella. She turned six just over a week ago. Her mother, Gabby Barrada, was among the first in line.

“Because I had Covid a month ago and it was bad, so I want her to be protected.”

Enough vaccine to give 300 children two doses each is stored in a low degree freezer. So far just over a third of it has been spoken for. Soon, the school district will host clinics at other elementaries.

In addition, the city is offering services to pediatricians, according to Michael Self, Emergency Management Coordinator for Nacogdoches.

“If a local pediatrician would like to do a clinic at their office one day, we would be more than willing to supply the vaccine, provide extra manpower to them, and take care of all the paperwork, said Self.”

No matter where the vaccine is given, with this age group, parents need to be there.

The vaccine clinics are open to all NISD students regardless if they attend the particular campus hosting the event. Doses for adults and older children will be on hand. Links to the Nacogdoches website can be found at ktre.com in the Big Red Box.

