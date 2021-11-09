East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue for younger children in Nacogdoches

for younger children
for younger children
By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Children ages 5 to 11 in the Nacogdoches ISD are receiving additional opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval last Wednesday for use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

The response in Nacogdoches is encouraging to clinic providers.

A total of 70 children ages 5 to 11 were vaccinated at the first pediatric COVID-19 clinic, according to Chief Keith Kiplinger of the Nacogdoches Fire Department.

And this week, so far, 25 children have vaccination appointments at Carpenter Elementary for a Tuesday clinic.

And on Thursday at Raguet Elementary, 44 youngsters are signed up.

“There’s been no influence on our part,” assured Nacogdoches ISD spokesperson Les Linebarger. “We want to make that service available for any parents that want their children to be vaccinated.”

That would include Isabella. She turned six just over a week ago. Her mother, Gabby Barrada, was among the first in line.

“Because I had Covid a month ago and it was bad, so I want her to be protected.”

Enough vaccine to give 300 children two doses each is stored in a low degree freezer. So far just over a third of it has been spoken for. Soon, the school district will host clinics at other elementaries.

In addition, the city is offering services to pediatricians, according to Michael Self, Emergency Management Coordinator for Nacogdoches.

“If a local pediatrician would like to do a clinic at their office one day, we would be more than willing to supply the vaccine, provide extra manpower to them, and take care of all the paperwork, said Self.”

No matter where the vaccine is given, with this age group, parents need to be there.

The vaccine clinics are open to all NISD students regardless if they attend the particular campus hosting the event. Doses for adults and older children will be on hand. Links to the Nacogdoches website can be found at ktre.com in the Big Red Box.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Hughes
Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man indicted following crash resulting in child’s death
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street

Latest News

Longview ISD ending mask policy on Nov. 20
Woman administered COVID-19 vaccine.
State data: Unvaccinated Texans make up vast majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths this year
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,707 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7