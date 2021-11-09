Commissioners approve contract with new Angelina County emergency service provider

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Commissioners of Angelina County have approved a contract that would provide a new emergency service provider for the area.

The contracted provider is Allegiance Mobile Health. The service already has a station at the intersection of First Street and Atkinson Drive in Lufkin.

“For the record, we’ll go forward with this,” said Judge Don Lymbery said during Tuesday morning’s meeting.

Citing response time difficulties, the Lufkin City Council voted in August to cease EMS services to Angelina County as of Jan. 1, 2022. City leaders said Angelina County was better suited than the city to provide county medical services.

Lymbery explained after the approval that the next step would be to speak with the individual cities that make up Angelina County about needs. These interlocal agreements would be addressed, and possibly finalized, as early as the Nov. 23 commissioners court meeting, Lymbery said.

