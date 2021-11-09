East Texas Now Business Break
Commissioners approve contract with new Angelina County emergency service provider

Leaders from Angelina County and local cities hammered out more details of the contract with Allegiance for countywide ambulance services.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Commissioners of Angelina County have approved a contract that would provide a new emergency service provider for the area.

The contracted provider is Allegiance Mobile Health. The service already has a station at the intersection of First Street and Atkinson Drive in Lufkin.

“For the record, we’ll go forward with this,” said Judge Don Lymbery said during Tuesday morning’s meeting.

Citing response time difficulties, the Lufkin City Council voted in August to cease EMS services to Angelina County as of Jan. 1, 2022. City leaders said Angelina County was better suited than the city to provide county medical services.

Lymbery explained after the approval that the next step would be to speak with the individual cities that make up Angelina County about needs. These interlocal agreements would be addressed, and possibly finalized, as early as the Nov. 23 commissioners court meeting, Lymbery said.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Angelina County progressing towards transition to new emergency service provider

+ Lufkin City Council votes unanimously to cease EMS services to county

