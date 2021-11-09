East Texas Now Business Break
City of Rusk lifts boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Rusk has rescinded a boil water notice for residents.

The boil water notice was put into effect on Saturday by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“Our system has taken the necessary action to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling as of November 9, 2021,” city representatives said in a statement.

