Carthage keeps top spot in Red Zone Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second season is here. It is playoffs time. The 10 teams that make the cut this week have all shown they are capable of winning and going on a long run.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A I Ranking: 1 / Record 9-0/ Last Week: 1)

The Carthage Bulldogs cruise into the playoffs after a 56-0 shutout on senior night. The team will travel to Athens on Thursday to meet up with Gatesville. Carthage is looking for their first championship three-peat since 2008-2010.

2. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 8-0/ Last Week: 2)

Timpson beat district and county Shelbyville 56-14 to end a perfect season. The Bears will face Frankston, who they have beat three times the past two years to start their playoff run Thursday night.

3. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 9-1/ Last Week: 4)

The Gilmer Buckeyes beat Pleasant Grove for the second straight year for a district title, 55-14. The only three losses Gilmer has in the past two seasons are to Carthage. They start their state revenge tour on Thursday against Mexia.

4. West Rusk Raiders (3A DII State Rankings: 5/ Record: 10-0/ Last Week: 4 )

West Rusk wrapped up a perfect regular season and district title with a 49-7 win over Quitman. Now the Raiders will focus on the postseason and Hooks.

5. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: 10/ Record 10-0/ Last Week: 6)

After nearly getting upset by Canton, Van turned around and won a competitive district title game against Brownsboro. Now the Vandals prepare for a tough run through Region II of the 4A DII bracket. First up will be Liberty – Eylau.

6. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 3/ Record 10-0/ Last Week: 7)

Mount Vernon finished off a perfect regular season with a 56-6 win over Howe. Now the Tigers will focus on their playoff showdown with Jefferson.

7. Beckville Bearcats (2A DI State Ranking: 7/ Record 10-0/ Last Week: 9)

Beckville finished their regular season a perfect 10-0. The Bearcats will now prepare for a Joquin team that has slipped off but still poses a challenge.

8. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 8 / Record: 9-1 / Last Week: 5)

Waskom finished the regular season with a 85-14 win over New Diana. The Wildcats will open the playoffs on Friday at the historic Tomato Bowl against Corrigan.

9. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking:6/ Record: 9-1/ Last Week: 8)

The Bulldogs returned to the top of the District of Doom with a victory in a game full of offense, 65-58 over Lindale. Kilgore opens the playoffs with a game against Huffman-Hargrave.

10. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: NR/ Record 7-3/ Last Week: NR)

Longview is back in the Top 10 after a big 49-0 shutout of Tyler High last week. The Lobos will host Magnolia for the first time ever in the Bi-District playoffs.

