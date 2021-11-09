Camp County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of woman

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Camp County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found in her home Saturday morning.

The woman has been identified as Makayla Goodson. She was found in the home by her boyfriend, according to Sheriff John Cortelyou. Cortelyou said Goodson had been shot numerous times. Cortelyou said foul play is suspected and there are persons-of-interest.

The home is located at Thunderbird Point, which is in the northern part of Camp County.

Cortelyou would not comment on a motive in the crime.

According to Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington, the body was found at 10:43 a.m. Cortelyou said it is believed the shooting occurred in the early morning hours Saturday.

