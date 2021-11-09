East Texas Now Business Break
Affidavit: Man driving over 100 mph in Tyler caused fatal crash

Jose Manuel Esparza, 23
Jose Manuel Esparza, 23(Smith County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest warrant was issued for manslaughter following a crash that led to a man’s death.

Jose Manuel Esparza, 23, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, on Nov. 5.

According to the arrest affidavit, Esparza caused the death of Pablo Antonio Avila, by driving a 2008 black Chevrolet Corvette in excess of 100 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone in the 2200 block of Loop 323 W SW.

Tyler police received the call regarding the crash at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 14, according to the arrest affidavit.

Esparza was held on a $10,000 bond, posted his bail and was released Nov. 5 from the Smith County Jail.

