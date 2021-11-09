1 hospitalized after explosion in Dalhart
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - One person was taken to a hospital after an explosion Dalhart.
The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department says Dalhart Fire, AMR, Dalhart police and the Dallam County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of Highway 87 for an explosion around 11:00 a.m.
The Fire Marshal says one man was cutting the top off an oil barrel when the explosion happened.
One person was transferred to a hospital in Lubbock with burns.
