UT Tyler awarded over $300K from US Department of Labor grants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler was approved for two U.S. Department of Labor grants totaling $336,845 to educate employers and employees on workplace health and safety.

The two training programs are being developed by UT Tyler physicians and certified safety professionals in collaboration with UT Tyler’s Continuing Education Program, which is held at the Longview University Center. The courses are free to small businesses and their employees.

Supporting Small Business Resiliency with Pandemic Planning is a four-hour training course designed to teach and assist small business owners and employees in developing an infectious disease plan. The participants will learn a strategy to keep business operations, employees and customers healthy and safe. This course will be offered later this fall.

Prevention of Occupational Heat-Related Disorders is two-and-a-half-hour training course teaching small business owners and employees how to recognize, mitigate and respond to heat stress. This course will begin in January 2022.

“We are excited to contribute to the health and well-being of East Texas small businesses,” said Sherry Howard, Longview University Center director. “The funding provided through the Susan Harwood grants will assist in developing and instructing much-needed occupational health and safety training relevant to the region. For more information, contact continuinged@uttyler.edu.

