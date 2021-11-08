East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler man indicted following crash resulting in child’s death

Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler(Smith County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was indicted for intoxication manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of an eight-year-old boy.

The arrest affidavit for Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler, revealed blood toxicology with multiple controlled substances in his system including alprazolam, Delta-9-THC, and Methamphetamine.

The boy’s sister who was in the car at the time of the crash said they were stopped at a red light, “then out of nowhere, something hit us,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavit said the boy was a passenger in the car that was allegedly rear-ended by Ruiz at a speed of 57 to 60 mph on Loop 323 at Hwy 31 W where the posted speed limit is 45 mph on April 22, 2020. The boy was taken to a Tyler hospital then moved to Children’s Hospital in Dallas where he died three days later.

Ruiz was arrested by Tyler Police Sept. 2 and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $300,000.

