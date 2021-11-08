Tyler man indicted following crash resulting in child’s death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was indicted for intoxication manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of an eight-year-old boy.

The arrest affidavit for Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler, revealed blood toxicology with multiple controlled substances in his system including alprazolam, Delta-9-THC, and Methamphetamine.

The boy’s sister who was in the car at the time of the crash said they were stopped at a red light, “then out of nowhere, something hit us,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavit said the boy was a passenger in the car that was allegedly rear-ended by Ruiz at a speed of 57 to 60 mph on Loop 323 at Hwy 31 W where the posted speed limit is 45 mph on April 22, 2020. The boy was taken to a Tyler hospital then moved to Children’s Hospital in Dallas where he died three days later.

Ruiz was arrested by Tyler Police Sept. 2 and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $300,000.

