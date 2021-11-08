East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified

Ty Hughes
Ty Hughes((Source: Palestine Police Department))
By Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine Police identified the suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred over the weekend.

According to police, just after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 6, officers responded to the 1000 block of Howard Street after a caller reported a male subject lying in the roadway.

Chief Mark Harcrow arrived on scene and located the victim, identified as Kenneth Armstrong, 31, of Elkhart, lying in the roadway. Armstrong was unresponsive and had an apparent knife wound to the upper torso. EMS was called and the subject was later pronounced deceased on scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd.

Police said Corporal Aston Rodriguez arrived on scene and located a male subject near a residence in the 1000 block of Howard Street. The subject, identified as Ty Hughes, 24, of Palestine, was detained by Corporal Rodriguez. The weapon used was also recovered at the scene.

After further investigation, Hughes was placed under arrest for Murder and was transported to the Anderson County jail. Hughes bond has been set at $250,000.

Based on witness statements, the suspect and victim were acquaintances and the incident occurred at the suspect’s residence.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family in this unfortunate loss.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend the work of the Officers in quickly locating the suspect and conducting a thorough investigation.”

RELATED: One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Wood County law enforcement, citizens trying to stop animal dumping
Darrel Minfee (Source: Henderson County District Attorney's Office Facebook page)
Athens man who punched, spat on police officer agrees to 10 years in prison

Latest News

UT Tyler awarded over $300K from US Department of Labor grants
Famed Olympian Carl Lewis made a special speaking appearance at Jarvis Christian College.
Olympic legend Carl Lewis pays visit to Jarvis Christian College
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and nice today
Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths