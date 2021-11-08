Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine Police identified the suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred over the weekend.

According to police, just after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 6, officers responded to the 1000 block of Howard Street after a caller reported a male subject lying in the roadway.

Chief Mark Harcrow arrived on scene and located the victim, identified as Kenneth Armstrong, 31, of Elkhart, lying in the roadway. Armstrong was unresponsive and had an apparent knife wound to the upper torso. EMS was called and the subject was later pronounced deceased on scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd.

Police said Corporal Aston Rodriguez arrived on scene and located a male subject near a residence in the 1000 block of Howard Street. The subject, identified as Ty Hughes, 24, of Palestine, was detained by Corporal Rodriguez. The weapon used was also recovered at the scene.

After further investigation, Hughes was placed under arrest for Murder and was transported to the Anderson County jail. Hughes bond has been set at $250,000.

Based on witness statements, the suspect and victim were acquaintances and the incident occurred at the suspect’s residence.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family in this unfortunate loss.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend the work of the Officers in quickly locating the suspect and conducting a thorough investigation.”

RELATED: One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.