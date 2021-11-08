East Texas Now Business Break
Salvation Army Red Kettle drive begins in East Texas

Red Kettle drive
Red Kettle drive((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle drive started last week in a few locations in East Texas with the remainder of them opening on Thanksgiving in Longview, Gladewater, Kilgore, and Marshall.

The proceeds that are raised goes to running the Salvation Army shelter along with providing meals and help to those in need of rent and utilities assistance. This year they are in need of volunteers to help ring bells.

“We got approximately 36 different locations needing to be staffed and manned so that we can raise as much funds as possible. for those that are in need, having those needs met is a source of hope. This years campaign is called hope marches on,” said Cpt. Nicholas Hutchinson from the Salvation Army of Longview.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle drive has been taking place in Longview since 1932.

Their goal this year is to raise a little over $1.2 million. On Friday, the Salvation Army Angel Tree will go out at the Longview mall with 500 angels available.

