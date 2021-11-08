East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sabine, Mineola clash in Bi-District Red Zone Game of the Week

Red Zone Logo
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The high school playoffs are here and teams that want to win state are six games away from glory.

The Bi-District playoffs will feature plenty of big games including a 3A clash between Mineola and Sabine. The two will meet up in Bullard Friday night.

Sabine, 7-3 on the year, enters the playoffs as a 2-seed after beating Tatum 28-27. Mineola is a 3-seed at 6-4 and is on a three game winning streak.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Hughes
Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Wood County law enforcement, citizens trying to stop animal dumping

Latest News

Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach
TTU: Joey McGuire hired as Red Raider head football coach
Famed Olympian Carl Lewis made a special speaking appearance at Jarvis Christian College.
Olympic legend Carl Lewis pays visit to Jarvis Christian College
Here are the games scheduled for Week 7 of the high school football season. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Red Zone high school playoffs bi-district schedule
Texas A&M vs Auburn
Clemons’ scoop-and-score seals Texas A&M’s win over Auburn