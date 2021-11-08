East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police detain suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex

Police have detained two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting at a Lufkin apartment...
Police have detained two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting at a Lufkin apartment complex.(Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have detained two people suspected of being involved in a Monday afternoon shooting.

The incident took place at Pinewood Park Apartments on Percy Simond Avenue, which is near the campus of Dunbar Primary school, though city officials say the incident is unconnected from the school.

Officials say the school was immediately put on lockdown to ensure the safety of the students but the lockdown has since been called off. Parents are beginning to pick up their children now.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Hughes
Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Wood County law enforcement, citizens trying to stop animal dumping

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Travis Scott speaks out after deadly Astroworld concert.
Houston chief says he met with Travis Scott before concert
“The reason we did it was to bring nicer restaurants to Frankston because they are not going to...
Frankston voters hope approving alcohol sales in restaurants will help economy
We are told the Frankston Economic Board is not actively seeking restaurants at this time, but...
WEBXTRA: Frankston voters hope restaurant alcohol sales will boost economy