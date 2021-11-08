Police detain suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have detained two people suspected of being involved in a Monday afternoon shooting.

The incident took place at Pinewood Park Apartments on Percy Simond Avenue, which is near the campus of Dunbar Primary school, though city officials say the incident is unconnected from the school.

Officials say the school was immediately put on lockdown to ensure the safety of the students but the lockdown has since been called off. Parents are beginning to pick up their children now.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.