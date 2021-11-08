Olympic legend Carl Lewis pays visit to Jarvis Christian College

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - When a decorated Olympian such as Carl Lewis comes to your campus, that’s a significant get. At Jarvis Christian College, Lewis and the school’s president Lester C. Newman spent quality time together before Lewis’s appearance in front of students.

“it’s very significant when you have someone the stature of Carl Lewis, coming to campus given what we’re addressing today in society to talk to our young folks it means a lot. Not only to me as a president to the campus as a whole,” said Newman.

While retired from competing, Lewis’ passion now is transferred to the track.

Lewis, now the University of Houston track coach, was requested by his good friend Marc Williams, Jarvis’ associate athletic director, as part of a monthly speaking program. The Olympian is in contact with college age kids daily, the only difference from when he attended U of H is social media.

“The biggest thing is most of the things don’t change. Science doesn’t change the base don’t change I think there’s a huge advantage to social media. The opportunity to have the entire world history in the palm of your hand at all times. But it doesn’t change the fact that you still have to learn those things, study those things. You still have to work hard and do practice, and also sleep well. Eat well, drink well these are things, that will never change,” Lewis said. “I think if we focus on encouraging young people to use those tools to help enhance what they have to do every day and what they have deal with every day, then we went out for them.”

Lewis’s five Olympics appearances are a record for a male athlete. It’s a different world today Lewis says the basics stay the same. He doesn’t live in two worlds.

“I started out just like them I had aspirations just like them. I had goals just like them, fortunately I had wonderful parents that taught me how to work for it. And so, I’m trying to bring those same values and push them them to do the same things I have,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.