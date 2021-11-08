Monday’s Weather: Sunny and nice today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the 40s with a few areas of patchy fog. Expect lots of sunshine today and a quick warm up into the mid 70s this afternoon. Much th esame for tomorrow, but with a bit more cloud cover. Then, Wednesday, a few showers will be possible off and on throughout the day. Better chances for rain will be in the forecast Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with the next cold front arriving in East Texas. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to end Thursday morning with some clearing by afternoon. Temperatures behind this front will drop into the 60s through the weekend.

