Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies this afternoon with highs warming up into the mid 70s. Some of us could see the upper 70s today, but I don’t expect that to be widespread. This evening, we’ll be in the 50s with clouds starting to roll into East Texas. Tomorrow morning starts off with temps in the low 50s and possibly some more fog as well. Overall, tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day, but highs will still warm up into the mid 70s.

Our weather pattern begins to change on Wednesday as a cold front will be moving through East Texas. Scattered showers will be with us through the day ahead of the front, and then by the evening hours and overnight, heavier showers and thundershowers will move through East Texas. At this time, severe weather is not expected. Once the front moves through, we’ll stay dry into the weekend and see our highs back in the 60s for the same period. Temps return to the 70s by this time next week.

