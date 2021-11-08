Grand jury indicts Tyler man in connection with shooting death
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused in a May shooting death.
Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, is charged with capital murder.
Scroggins is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during a robbery that occurred on May 13.
Scroggins’ co-defendant, Zaccheus Keion Dunn, 24, of Tyler, was indicted on July 9. He is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 18.
