Grand jury indicts Tyler man in connection with shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused in a May shooting death.

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, is charged with capital murder.

Scroggins is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during a robbery that occurred on May 13.

Scroggins’ co-defendant, Zaccheus Keion Dunn, 24, of Tyler, was indicted on July 9. He is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 18.

