East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Tyler man in connection with shooting death

Dekevian Scroggins (Source: Smith County Jail)
Dekevian Scroggins (Source: Smith County Jail)(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused in a May shooting death.

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, is charged with capital murder.

Scroggins is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during a robbery that occurred on May 13.

Scroggins’ co-defendant, Zaccheus Keion Dunn, 24, of Tyler, was indicted on July 9. He is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 18.

Previous report: Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Wood County law enforcement, citizens trying to stop animal dumping
Darrel Minfee (Source: Henderson County District Attorney's Office Facebook page)
Athens man who punched, spat on police officer agrees to 10 years in prison

Latest News

Antonio Smith, 18, of Flint was given 20 years after pleading guilty to shooting a man at a...
Flint man gets 20 years in transmission shop shooting
2 killed in Hopkins County crash
Josh Gonzalez at Athletic Performance of Texas in Longview
Longview trainer discusses guiding actor to safely play football for upcoming film
Longview trainer discusses guiding actor to safely play football for upcoming film
Longview trainer discusses guiding actor to safely play football for upcoming film