Grand jury indicts former Smith County jailer accused of relationship with inmate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County jailer was indicted for an alleged relationship with an inmate, following an investigation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26, of Lindale was indicted on Sept. 30 for violating the civil rights of a person in custody. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility reported being made aware of an alleged improper sexual relationship between a detention officer and an inmate incarcerated in the Smith County Jail.

Megrail turned herself in at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 18, 2020.

Megrail was placed on administrative leave without pay at the onset of the investigation and then terminated from employment with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

