Frankston voters hope approving alcohol sales in restaurants will help economy

"The reason we did it was to bring nicer restaurants to Frankston because they are not going to...
“The reason we did it was to bring nicer restaurants to Frankston because they are not going to come here if they can’t serve alcohol.”(KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
By Jeff Chavez and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city believes they are one step closer to bringing more restaurants and economic growth into town.

Members of the Frankston Economic Board say they are pleased that voters passed a measure to allow alcohol sales in restaurants. Previously only convenience stores could sell beer and wine in city limits.

Patty Lookabaugh, Frankston Economic Development Board member, said, “The reason we did it was to bring nicer restaurants to Frankston because they are not going to come here if they can’t serve alcohol.”

We are told the Frankston Economic Board is not actively seeking restaurants at this time, but they are hoping word of mouth will spark the interest of major restaurant chains.

