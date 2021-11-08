Flint man gets 20 years in transmission shop shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man received the maximum prison sentence after pleading guilty to a 2020 shooting at a transmission shop in Tyler.

Antonio Rashaad Smith, 18, of Flint, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting a man whom he says he met at a Tyler area transmission shop in October 2020. According to Smith’s testimony on Monday, he met the victim at the shop that night to discuss the possible purchase of a vehicle. Smith said he brought a loaded gun to the meeting due to his distrust of the man he was meeting based on previous encounters. Smith said he and the man both sat in the vehicle for a time, but as Smith was exiting he claims he was pushed, exposing the gun in his inside jacket pocket. Smith claims he then saw the victim reach for something in his pocket, at which time Smith fired his own gun, hitting the victim in the leg and chest. There was no evidence the victim himself had a gun at the time.

Smith, who was hoping to be given a probation sentence in exchange for his guilty plea, said he “should never have went. I should never have brought a pistol.” If given probation, Smith said that “I know I made a mistake and I know I can do better.”

The prosecution argued that Smith’s original statements to investigators don’t match up to his in-court testimony and alleged that there was perhaps some kind of hidden motive at play, possibly stemming from an insinuated relationship between the two parties. Regardless of motive, the prosecution stated it was evident that Smith shot the victim without provocation, negating any possible claim of self-defense.

Smith’s defense attorney noted that there is no evidence that Smith was in any kind of a romantic or sexual relationship with the victim and that the only people who truly know what happened are Smith and the victim. His defense attorney, in asking for probation, specified that Smith is had no prior record of being a violent offender.

However, Judge Austin Reeve Jackson gave Smith a full 20-year prison sentence, noting that Smith had violated previous probations granted to him as a juvenile. Jackson said he was “concerned about the escalation of violations” by Smith as he had gone directly from committing a burglary offense to the violent offense of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.