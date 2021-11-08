East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall

By WSTM staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) – A man who became stuck inside a theater wall in New York state was rescued Friday.

Mike Intaglietta, executive director of the Landmark Theatre, said staff members heard someone banging and calling for help when they arrived to open the theater Friday morning. That’s when they called 911.

It took a lot of work to get the man safely out.

Intaglietta said the man got into the building on Tuesday.

Members of his staff confronted the man, asking if he belonged inside the building. He went right past them and headed upstairs towards the men’s restroom.

The staff searched but could not find him and assumed he had left the building.

Instead, police believe he was hiding in a crawl space and eventually became trapped.

The Syracuse Fire Department released photos showing the steps it took to get the man safely out of the wall.

Rescuers drilled a hole in the wall and inserted a fiber-optic camera to find the man and determine how best to free him.

Firefighters cut through layers of drywall and structural clay tile.

The man was naked when firefighters found him.

Intaglietta said he’s happy the man is safe.

“We’re glad that he was able to call out to us,” he said. “I’m glad that we had staff present to hear him. I’m glad that the Syracuse Fire Department was able to rescue him.”

Police said the man was transported to a hospital to be evaluated, but he had no visible injuries.

No criminal charges have been filed against the man. Police said they believe he has a mental illness.

Copyright 2021 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
Darrel Minfee (Source: Henderson County District Attorney's Office Facebook page)
Athens man who punched, spat on police officer agrees to 10 years in prison
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

A 21-year-old from Washington was identified as one of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.
Astroworld concert tragedy: Father identifies victim
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021.
Elon Musk: I’ll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Survivor testifies as Rittenhouse trial enters 2nd week
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA streamlines constitution, set to give power to schools