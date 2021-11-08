Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Some high/thin clouds through early this evening, then a partly cloudy sky is expected overnight tonight. Mostly Cloudy skies are expected through at least the first half of the day on Tuesday, then partly cloudy skies expected. Partly Cloudy early on Wednesday before we see an increase in clouds late in the day with scattered showers developing late in the evening. Showers and isolated thundershowers are likely early on Veterans day (Thursday) before ending by early afternoon area wide. Temperatures should remain fairly mild through Thursday, then cool down on Friday and Saturday. A warming trend is expected Sunday and Monday. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather on Thursday morning...but some lightning and thunder is certainly possible. Rainfall totals of .25″-.75″ are possible with some higher amounts over the SW sections of ETX and even a bit less over the North easternmost sections. Most of us should see some rain on Thursday morning before ending. Have a great Monday!!!

