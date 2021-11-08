East Texas Now Business Break
2 killed in Hopkins County crash

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died following a two-vehicle crash in Hopkins County Sunday afternoon.

Charles Craig and Janice Craig, both 86, died at a hospital following the wreck.

According to the DPS report, Charles Craig was driving a 2017 Nissan Murano at 12:51 p.m. Craig was attempting to exit a business driveway to get onto State Highway 154, three miles east of Sulphur Springs, but failed to yield the right-of-way.

The driver of a 2020 Chevy Equinox was going southbound on 154 and hit the Nissan.

The driver of the Chevy and her passenger were treated at a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

