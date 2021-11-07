East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Wood County law enforcement, citizens trying to stop animal dumping

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Dealing with animal dumping has become a disturbing, reoccurring problem for one East Texas County.

It’s happening in Wood County in the Hawkins area where dogs and cats are being abandoned along roadsides.

Law enforcement officers and citizens are trying to put a stop to the practice and help the animals that have been dumped.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Darrel Minfee (Source: Henderson County District Attorney's Office Facebook page)
Athens man who punched, spat on police officer agrees to 10 years in prison
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Animal dumping in Wood County
Dr. Carnelius D. Gilder stops to listen to a midday sermon at West Sabine high school.
Mr. Pineland works hard to build a better community
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street