One arrested after man found stabbed on road
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Palestine say one person is in custody after a man was found stabbed and laying in the road in the 1000 block of Howard Street Saturday morning.

A caller reported the man lying in the roadway. Officers arrived to find the white male victim with a stab wound to the torso, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not been identified pending notification of their family, was later pronounced dead.

Officers were able to locate and detain a suspect nearby. He was later placed under arrest for murder and taken to the Anderson County Jail. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

Police say the suspect was known to the victim and this was an isolated incident.

