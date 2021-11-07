East Texas Now Business Break
Mr. Pineland works hard to build a better community

Dr. Carnelius D. Gilder stops to listen to a midday sermon at West Sabine high school.
Dr. Carnelius D. Gilder stops to listen to a midday sermon at West Sabine high school.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINELAND, Texas (KTRE) - Meet Mr. Pineland, Dr. Carnelius D. Gilder. He holds 8 current leadership positions in West Sabine that extend as far as Bronson and Rosevine. More than half of them are appointed or elected positions, and he is also a licenced minister.

“This community invested time, effort, and finance into me,” said Gilder. “They sowed seeds into my life. So the least that I could do is continue to work in the city, continue to work in the community.”

Dr. Gilder earned his doctorate degree at Sam Houston State, and immediately returned to the place where he grew up to make a difference through education. Among his public positions, he is West Sabine ISD Superintendent. He is also on the Pineland Housing Authority Board of Directors and is the president of the Pineland Early Learning Center Board.

“I do know that I was born to help people,” said Gilder. “Now, what that looked like, I did not know. I still don’t know, but I do know this, I do know that every door that I’ve encountered has been unlocked because as the bible says, it says that the steps of a good man are ordered by the lord, and everywhere I’ve been I’ve been sent.”

Dr. Gilder’s central mission is to rebuild the pride of the local area and create an environment that people want to come back to. In order to do that, he says it’s important to first know your own purpose so that you can better help others.

“We are here to transform our district so that we may push out creators, innovators, and producers for society,” said Gilder. “That’s what we are here to do. We are transforming the community. That brings me great joy.”

