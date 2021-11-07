East Texas Now Business Break
Mark In Texas History: Veterans of 1812 honored with new marker in Nacogdoches

By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A new historical marker honors the veterans of the War of 1812, many of whom made Nacogdoches their home after the war. It has a fitting location.

”We chose the building of the old time string shop on the plaza principle in downtown Nacogdoches because it is the site of the residence of John S. Roberts, who is the namesake of our chapter and who is a veteran of the War of 1812, specifically fought in the battle of New Orleans.”

War of 1812 historical marker.
War of 1812 historical marker.(KLTV)

Members of the chapter worked for three years to bring the marker to Nacogdoches. They celebrated its coming just this past month.

”This is the first for Nacogdoches honoring the veterans of the War of 1812 who made Nacogdoches their home. All of these men were leaders within the community and served with great patriotism.”

The marker gives note of many Texans without Nacogdoches ties. Men like Sam Houston, Micajah Autry and William Goyens fought in the War of 1812.

War of 1812 historical marker.
War of 1812 historical marker.(KLTV)

If you’d like to see this marker, it is located at 216 East Pilar Street in Nacogdoches

