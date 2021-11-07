City of Rusk issues boil-water notice to customers due to water main break

RUSK Texas (KLTV) - Due to a water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Rusk, PWS# 0370003 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

This notice is for customers in the downtown area, Crockett Street, West 6th Street, and all streets north and south of West 6th Street from downtown west to Loop 343.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.