East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Rusk issues boil-water notice to customers due to water main break

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK Texas (KLTV) - Due to a water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Rusk, PWS# 0370003 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

This notice is for customers in the downtown area, Crockett Street, West 6th Street, and all streets north and south of West 6th Street from downtown west to Loop 343.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Two parents are seen with their newly adopted child at Gregg County's Adoption Day ceremony.
12 children find ‘forever homes’ on Gregg County Adoption Day

Latest News

One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
WEBXTRA: Veterans of War of 1812 marker
WWII veteran Jack Hetzel celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas minister, World War Two veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Members of New Texas Sinfonia teach a child how to hold and play the violin.
New Texas Sinfonia, which taught children to play stringed instruments, performs this weekend