East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Aggie couple ties the knot at tailgate wedding at Kyle Field

Morgan & Rodney exchange vows in the shadows of Kyle Field ahead of the Texas A&M versus Auburn football game.
Morgan and Rodney after exchanging vows at tailgate wedding in the shadows of Kyle Field.
Morgan and Rodney after exchanging vows at tailgate wedding in the shadows of Kyle Field.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) -It’s a beautiful day when love and football can take center stage at the same time. Aggie couple, Morgan Meador and Rodney Oliver tied the knot ahead of kickoff at Kyle Field Saturday morning.

The couple, both described as die-hard Aggie fans, always wanted a Saturday wedding but didn’t think it would be possible to compete with Aggie game day on Saturdays.

However, that all changed when the couple won the DOS become ONE tailgate love story sweepstakes. Dos Equis threw them the ultimate tailgate wedding complete with a D.J, photographer, and mixologist.

Following the celebration, the couple headed over to Kyle Field to watch the Aggies beat Auburn 20-3 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Darrel Minfee (Source: Henderson County District Attorney's Office Facebook page)
Athens man who punched, spat on police officer agrees to 10 years in prison
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Rusk issues boil-water notice to customers due to water main break
WEBXTRA: Veterans of War of 1812 marker
WWII veteran Jack Hetzel celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas minister, World War Two veteran celebrates 100th birthday