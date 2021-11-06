East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon temperatures ranging in the 60s area wide. Thankfully, we have plenty more pleasant weather on tap for us for the rest of the weekend! We’ll keep the clear skies and calm winds tonight, so grab the jacket if you have any late night plans as temperatures will be in the 40s after 10 PM. Sunday starts off chilly in the lower 40s but will quickly warm up into the lower 70s for most of the area. Speaking of tomorrow, this is your FINAL REMINDER to roll those clocks back before bed tonight!! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 AM Sunday morning, which means we gain an hour of sleep but lose that precious hour of sunshine. The skies over East Texas will remain clear and sunny for Monday, and temperatures will continue to warm. Overall highs for the first half of next week will range in the middle to upper 70s until our next cold front swings through early on Thursday (Veteran’s Day). This cold front will bring a low chance for a few showers and thundershowers as it moves through East Texas before skies clear out again on Friday. Behind the front temperatures will go back to the cooler side as mornings lows drop back down into the 40s and afternoon highs sit below average in the 60s.

