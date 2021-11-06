East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New Texas Sinfonia, which taught children to play stringed instruments, performs this weekend

Members of New Texas Sinfonia teach a child how to hold and play the violin.
Members of New Texas Sinfonia teach a child how to hold and play the violin.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of professional musicians with the New Texas Sinfonia hosted an opportunity for children and families to hear and play all types of stringed instruments.

Weston Jennings, the music director of New Texas Sinfonia, said they are dedicated to bringing quality orchestral and chamber music to communities throughout Texas.

“It gives kids a chance to see and hear and be able to play for themselves string instruments including violin, viola, cello, and the upright bass,” he said.

Professional and youth musicians walked curious minds through how to hold, play, and pick the instruments. Jennings said the sooner children can immerse themselves into music the better they’ll be.

“Of course music translates really well. The skills that you build translate really well into all sorts of other professions and hobbies and all sorts of tasks that they would be doing as adults,” Jennings said.

Sooah Park and her son attended the event. She is a music professor at UT Tyler and said opportunities like this for children are sparse, and it’s important to educate them.

“I think usually kids see adults perform, right? But it’s not very often that young kids see comparatively younger performers perform for them so that they have a little less barrier,” Park said. “I guess to show them, ‘Oh, okay, they are younger; they are my age. I can do the same thing.’”

Players from New Texas Sinfonia will play toward the end of the event.

“With a hope toward inspiring the kids and showing them that with many hours of practice, that’s what they too can sound like,” Jennings said.

If you missed today’s event, New Texas Sinfonia will be playing a free concert Sunday at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Tyler.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
Two parents are seen with their newly adopted child at Gregg County's Adoption Day ceremony.
12 children find ‘forever homes’ on Gregg County Adoption Day
Pictured are Laurie Frankum (left) and Gray Hanson. (Source: Henderson County jail)
Raid on Henderson County business results in 2 arrests, seizure of games, cash, meth

Latest News

James Arriolla, a retired Navy veteran, waves to the crowd at the Nacogdoches Veterans Day...
Veterans honored, but continue to face challenges from the pandemic
Darrel Minfee (Source: Henderson County District Attorney's Office Facebook page)
Athens man who punched, spat on police officer agrees to 10 years in prison
Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
Saturday Weather Trivia 11-6-21
Saturday Weather Trivia