New Texas Sinfonia, which taught children to play stringed instruments, performs this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of professional musicians with the New Texas Sinfonia hosted an opportunity for children and families to hear and play all types of stringed instruments.

Weston Jennings, the music director of New Texas Sinfonia, said they are dedicated to bringing quality orchestral and chamber music to communities throughout Texas.

“It gives kids a chance to see and hear and be able to play for themselves string instruments including violin, viola, cello, and the upright bass,” he said.

Professional and youth musicians walked curious minds through how to hold, play, and pick the instruments. Jennings said the sooner children can immerse themselves into music the better they’ll be.

“Of course music translates really well. The skills that you build translate really well into all sorts of other professions and hobbies and all sorts of tasks that they would be doing as adults,” Jennings said.

Sooah Park and her son attended the event. She is a music professor at UT Tyler and said opportunities like this for children are sparse, and it’s important to educate them.

“I think usually kids see adults perform, right? But it’s not very often that young kids see comparatively younger performers perform for them so that they have a little less barrier,” Park said. “I guess to show them, ‘Oh, okay, they are younger; they are my age. I can do the same thing.’”

Players from New Texas Sinfonia will play toward the end of the event.

“With a hope toward inspiring the kids and showing them that with many hours of practice, that’s what they too can sound like,” Jennings said.

If you missed today’s event, New Texas Sinfonia will be playing a free concert Sunday at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Tyler.

