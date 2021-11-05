WebXtra: Students, veterans visit ‘The Wall That Heals’

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is on display in Hopkins County at the Sulphur Springs High School practice field.

School trips to the wall have been scheduled by various school districts and numerous veterans have been visiting the display, which has been titled “the wall that heals.” The wall will be open to the public until 2 p.m. on Sunday. Veterans talked with KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about being able to visit the display.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.