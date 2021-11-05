East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Students, veterans visit ‘The Wall That Heals’

Patrons visit the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Sulphur Springs.
Patrons visit the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Sulphur Springs.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is on display in Hopkins County at the Sulphur Springs High School practice field.

School trips to the wall have been scheduled by various school districts and numerous veterans have been visiting the display, which has been titled “the wall that heals.” The wall will be open to the public until 2 p.m. on Sunday. Veterans talked with KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about being able to visit the display.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Pictured are Laurie Frankum (left) and Gray Hanson. (Source: Henderson County jail)
Raid on Henderson County business results in 2 arrests, seizure of games, cash, meth
I-20 reopened after dead cattle cleared from road at Smith, Van Zandt county line
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

Shooting investigation
Marshall police arrest 4 juveniles in connection with shooting incident
Dr. Ed, Dr. Patton discuss antibody infusion, COVID-19 treatment, child vaccines
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Patrons visit the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Sulphur Springs.
WebXtra: Vietnam memorial wall Sulphur Springs