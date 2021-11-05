East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Salvation Army Christmas sale

The annual Salvation Army Christmas sale will take place on Nov. 5 and 6. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary has announced the dates for their annual Christmas sale. It will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 5th and 6th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. It will be held in The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary building located at 717 N. Spring Avenue in Tyler.

Items to be sold include exclusively Christmas-themed decorations, lights, trees, ornaments, outdoor décor, garland, wreaths, collectibles, and more!

Entry is free to the public. Social distancing and face masks will be encouraged for attendees.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions since last year, multiple annual fundraising events were canceled resulting in much lower financial contributions from the Auxiliary to the local office. Additionally, the inclement weather in February created a greater need for assistance, supplies, and food donations to the people served by The Salvation Army of Tyler.

