East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Holiday supply and demand

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke to Stacey Miller, the manager of Rachel’s Hallmark Store in Tyler, about holiday supply and demand.

Miller said while Rachel’s Hallmark has all the ornaments of the Christmas but nearly as many as an average season. They normally have around 130 of each set, and this year, only around 40 shipped because of the supply chain and shipping disruptions.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
Pictured are Laurie Frankum (left) and Gray Hanson. (Source: Henderson County jail)
Raid on Henderson County business results in 2 arrests, seizure of games, cash, meth
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
I-20 reopened after dead cattle cleared from road at Smith, Van Zandt county line
Robert Garrard (Source: Van Zandt County jail)
Van resident allegedly shoots, kills man after argument

Latest News

Deer near body of water
Tips to avoid deer wrecks as hunting season begins in Texas
WEBXTRA: Holiday supply and demand
A boil water notice for Big Sandy has been issued after an 18-wheeler crashed into a fire...
City of Big Sandy lifts boil-water notice
The annual Salvation Army Christmas sale will take place on Nov. 5 and 6. (Source: KLTV Staff)
WEBXTRA: Salvation Army Christmas sale