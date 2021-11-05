WEBXTRA: Holiday supply and demand

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke to Stacey Miller, the manager of Rachel’s Hallmark Store in Tyler, about holiday supply and demand.

Miller said while Rachel’s Hallmark has all the ornaments of the Christmas but nearly as many as an average season. They normally have around 130 of each set, and this year, only around 40 shipped because of the supply chain and shipping disruptions.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

