Van Zandt County car burglars shown in surveillance video not yet in custody

These pictures are from a security camera.
These pictures are from a security camera.(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Chavez and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three alleged suspects that hit several RV parks last Wednesday night. The alleged suspects targeted unlocked cars. KLTV’s Jeff Chavez has the story.

“It was a one-night deal. It appears overnight. Three suspects hit three RV parks in the county, one in the city of Canton,” Sheriff Steve Hendrix says. “I know here at the sheriff’s office we took approximately 65 reports, and basically what would happen was they would show and in a matter of minutes. They would run the RV park and pulled on car doors, car doors that were open. They ransacked went through there took anything of value. There were several fires arms taken, lots of cash credit cards.”

The sheriff also gave a description of the suspects.

“Like I say they were wearing masks and hoodies and so it has been difficult to get an ID on them. We are hoping that when the public sees them they will recognize their clothing. They will recognize their mannerisms, maybe they will recognize the way they walked the way they ran. Something that will give us some valuable leads.”

“People don’t realize if you leave five dollars in their center console, granted these folks were just opening car doors. A lot of times they will break out a window that is going to cost you several hundred dollars to replace to get that five dollars out, so I’d advise people to get all their valuables out of their vehicles so they don’t make themselves an easy target.”

Sheriff Hendrix said this is a multi-county investigation as the alleged suspects also hit cars at RV parks in Wood and Hunt County that same night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

