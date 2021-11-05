East Texas Now Business Break
Tips to avoid deer wrecks as hunting season begins in Texas

Deer near body of water
Deer near body of water(WBAY)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deer season begins Saturday, and the Autumn season is a peak time for deer related crashes. However, as long as drivers are cautious on roadways, TXDot said there are actions drivers can take to help avoid these wild animals.

TxDot spokesperson Jeff Williford said a high alert time for deer is from 6pm to midnight. He said that you should look for signs that indicate animal crossing and deer that mark common areas for wildlife.

“Swerving is probably what your instinct tells you to do, but a lot of times that makes things a lot more dangerous. So again, try to brake you know again when you’re in heavily wooded areas, even areas with signs watch your speed. And if you do see a deer give it a warning that you’re coming honk your horn,” Williford said.

Williford urges drivers to use their high beams when other traffic is not oncoming, so that deer will be easier to see.

“On average in Texas there’s about 700 crashes a year involving wild animals. And on average for a year that’s about 17 fatalities. And so what we always say is one fatality is too many and so we always want to be aware of our surroundings, try to scan the road when you’re driving,” Williford said.

But if you do hit a deer on the road stay in your car.

“Pull off onto the side of the road try to stay in your car. Again most of these collisions are just happening on two lane roads so stay in your car call 911 if you can. Don’t approach the animal if it is hurt and it is able to get up you know it could be angry,” Williford said.

Williford said many studies show that 89 percent of wrecks involving wild animals happen on two lane roads.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

