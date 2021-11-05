East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over new COVID-19...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses announced on Thursday(Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune)
By Mitchell Ferman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (THE TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration on Friday over new federal COVID-19 vaccine rules announced the day before, which order big businesses to mandate vaccination against the virus among their employees by Jan. 4 or require regular testing.

The new federal rules preempt state and local laws, including part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide ban on vaccine mandates.

“The Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandate on private businesses is a breathtaking abuse of federal power,” Paxton said in a written statement Friday.

The U.S. Labor Department, which drafted one of the rules, “has only limited power and specific responsibilities,” Paxton said. “This latest move goes way outside those bounds. This ‘standard’ is flatly unconstitutional. Bottom line: Biden’s new mandate is bad policy and bad law, and I’m asking the Court to strike it down.”

The suit comes a week after Paxton filed a separate lawsuit against the Biden administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The federal requirement, which is set to take effect Dec. 8, calls on all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The White House on Thursday said “more vaccinations are needed to save lives, protect the economy, and accelerate the path out of the pandemic.”

The new rules from the Biden administration will impact around 80 million workers nationwide, the White House said. Health workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid also must be fully vaccinated, which the White House said applies nationwide to more than 17 million workers at around 76,000 health care centers, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Abbott issued an executive order last month banning any entity in Texas, including private businesses, from requiring anyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The new Biden administration rule would void part of the ban, but Abbott’s order still would likely apply to other entities in the state.

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses was originally published in The Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
Pictured are Laurie Frankum (left) and Gray Hanson. (Source: Henderson County jail)
Raid on Henderson County business results in 2 arrests, seizure of games, cash, meth
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
I-20 reopened after dead cattle cleared from road at Smith, Van Zandt county line
Robert Garrard (Source: Van Zandt County jail)
Van resident allegedly shoots, kills man after argument

Latest News

The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with...
NTSB: Boat didn’t heed danger signals before fatal collision
A video screen grab appears to show Frisco, Texas, resident Jenna Ryan inside the U.S. Capitol...
Rioter who bragged she wouldn’t go to jail gets prison term
The annual Salvation Army Christmas sale will take place on Nov. 5 and 6. (Source: KLTV Staff)
WEBXTRA: Salvation Army Christmas sale
WEBXTRA: Salvation Army Christmas sale