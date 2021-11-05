Rustic chicken pot pie tart by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is one of my favorite recipes, originally posted on my blog in 2015. It’s not at all difficult to make, since it uses pre-made pie crusts. Give it a try when you’re ready for some delicious, warm comfort food.

Rustic chicken pot pie

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

1 box containing two pie crusts

12-ounce bag of frozen mixed garden vegetables (there are many varieties now, so choose your favorite. Mine was carrot, green bean, and corn. Alternatively, use fresh vegetables, chopped, to equal just under 2 cups. Fresh carrots might need a bit of precooking for tenderness)

1 small onion, chopped, or a shallot, minced

1 cup fresh mushroom slices (optional)

1 tablespoon fresh sage leaves, minced (if available) or 1 teaspoon dried sage

3 1/2 to 4 cups chunked cooked chicken

2 TBS butter

4 TBS plain flour

2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup milk

salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

1. Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Line one large or two medium baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Carefully roll pie crusts out flat on the parchment to make two smaller pies, or stack the crusts and roll out to make one large pie.

3. In a large frying pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add the flour, and cook together for two minutes, stirring continuously.

4. Add chicken broth, and whisk until smooth and silky. Cook for three or four minutes, simmering until somewhat thickened. Taste, and sprinkle with about 1/2 tsp salt at a time. Do not oversalt the gravy, or you’ll need to start over.

5. When thickened and salted appropriately, take off heat. In a small bowl containing the milk, add a few tablespoons of gravy, to help temper the milk so it won’t curdle when added to the hot gravy. Stir it well, then add it to the pan. Whisk together, and taste.

6. In a large mixing bowl, combine all the vegetables, the sage, the chicken and the gravy. Stir gently until uniformly coated.

7. Pile the mixture in the center of your crusts, leaving a two or three inch border all around, then begin gently folding up the sides, crimping every several inches, not stressing out over perfection; you’re just building walls to hold in the delicious filling. Remember, RUSTIC.

8. Place in hot oven, and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until crust is golden brown. Since I had two, I rotated their positions after 15 minutes, then baked for 20 more.9. Allow to cool on sheet for 10 minutes, then slide paper off onto cooling rack. Serve warm.

Tips:

I allowed the vegetables to thaw out for fifteen minutes or so while I was doing other prep; then I rinsed and drained them well. This was to ensure a non-soggy crust.

You may brush your crust with an egg wash just before baking (one yolk with a tablespoon of milk or cream, whisked together) if you’d like it to be golden and shiny when done.

If you would like to freeze, after completely cooling, double-wrap in foil, then place flat into the freezer.

