East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

NTSB: Boat didn’t heed danger signals before fatal collision

The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with...
The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with a chemical tanker near Galveston, Texas, killing three people, did not respond to danger signals from the other ship.(NTSB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with a chemical tanker near Galveston, Texas, killing three people, did not respond to danger signals from the other ship.

A report issued Thursday by the agency says the tanker’s pilot radioed the fishing boat Pappy’s Pride three times and the ship sounded two danger signals before the crash on Jan. 14, 2020.

The report says investigators could not determine why the boat didn’t respond because neither the captain nor another crew member who was heading toward the wheelhouse before the collision survived.

The crash killed three crew members on the boat; one member survived and was injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
Pictured are Laurie Frankum (left) and Gray Hanson. (Source: Henderson County jail)
Raid on Henderson County business results in 2 arrests, seizure of games, cash, meth
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
I-20 reopened after dead cattle cleared from road at Smith, Van Zandt county line
Robert Garrard (Source: Van Zandt County jail)
Van resident allegedly shoots, kills man after argument

Latest News

A video screen grab appears to show Frisco, Texas, resident Jenna Ryan inside the U.S. Capitol...
Rioter who bragged she wouldn’t go to jail gets prison term
The annual Salvation Army Christmas sale will take place on Nov. 5 and 6. (Source: KLTV Staff)
WEBXTRA: Salvation Army Christmas sale
WEBXTRA: Salvation Army Christmas sale
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over new COVID-19...
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses