East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are dropping into the 30s this morning making for a pretty chilly start. Expect lots of sunshine today and light northeasterly winds. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 60s. More sunshine is ahead for the weekend. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s with light winds. The warming trend continues into early next week with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 70s as southwest winds return to the forecast. By midweek, we’ll be tracking our next storm system with slight chances for rain and another cool down by the end of next week.

