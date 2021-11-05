East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall police arrest 4 juveniles in connection with shooting incident

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Four juveniles were arrested Friday morning in connection with a shooting incident in Marshall.

Friday morning Marshall police officers served a pick-up order (the equivalent to a juvenile arrest warrant) at Marshall High School. The order was served based on a shooting investigation conducted by the Marshall Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

The four juveniles were detained without incident. One has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the other three juveniles have been charged with riot participation. All four juveniles were transported to Willoughby Juvenile Center where they were released to staff at the facility.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Pictured are Laurie Frankum (left) and Gray Hanson. (Source: Henderson County jail)
Raid on Henderson County business results in 2 arrests, seizure of games, cash, meth
I-20 reopened after dead cattle cleared from road at Smith, Van Zandt county line
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

Dr. Ed, Dr. Patton discuss antibody infusion, COVID-19 treatment, child vaccines
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Patrons visit the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Sulphur Springs.
WebXtra: Students, veterans visit ‘The Wall That Heals’
Patrons visit the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Sulphur Springs.
WebXtra: Vietnam memorial wall Sulphur Springs