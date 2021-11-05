Marshall police arrest 4 juveniles in connection with shooting incident

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Four juveniles were arrested Friday morning in connection with a shooting incident in Marshall.

Friday morning Marshall police officers served a pick-up order (the equivalent to a juvenile arrest warrant) at Marshall High School. The order was served based on a shooting investigation conducted by the Marshall Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

The four juveniles were detained without incident. One has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the other three juveniles have been charged with riot participation. All four juveniles were transported to Willoughby Juvenile Center where they were released to staff at the facility.

