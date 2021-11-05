Kilgore museum plays host to Texas Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The oil derricks in Kilgore might as well be radio towers this weekend. Hundreds of people are in town for the Texas Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which is being hosted at the Texas Broadcast Museum.

“What we’re trying to create here is OU-Texas weekend for radio people,” said Doug Harris, Executive Director of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, several new members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the museum, which serves as the perfect backdrop for an event like this.

“We’ve been in other cities before,” Harris said. “But there’s a certain charm to being here in Kilgore, and particularly in the broadcast museum.”

Saturday’s inductees will join the like of Ron Chapman, Dan Rather, and Kidd Kraddick. During the ceremony, guests will feel right at home being surrounded by old television and radio broadcast equipment.

The stage is set for Saturday's induction ceremony. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“It’s quite the event really,” said Chuck Conrad of the Texas Broadcast Museum. “We’re looking forward to it.”

Conrad says after having a virtual event last year, they’re happy to welcome folks back to town.

“Good to have people come into town and some of the local merchants will probably think so too, because they’re eating a couple of the restaurants around town,” he said. “I know the hotel they’re staying at has a whole bunch of rooms occupied. And they really like that, because last year they didn’t, so this this is a good thing for the city of Kilgore.”

By adding new events like a Friday night meet-and-greet and Saturday night reception at the old U.S. Post Office, the guests are staying longer than usual.

“We’ve doubled the number of room nights at the local hotel from last year just by making enough things happen where it’s a Friday and Saturday night stay instead of just a one night stay,” Harris said. “I can’t say enough about the hospitality we’ve received here in East Texas in general, but specifically here in Kilgore.”

For those who’d like to visit the museum, Conrad says you’re always welcome. Just don’t come this weekend. This year’s induction ceremony is sold out.

