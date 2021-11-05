‘Jacks hosting EKU in home finale

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks will close out the home portion of their 2021 season this Saturday against Eastern Kentucky.

The Jacks are 5-3 while the Colonels are 6-2 and on a 5-game winning streak. Last year, SFA won 24-6 in the first ever meeting of the two programs. Coach Colby Carthel said you can expect a different game this year.

“they had some guys opt out and I am not sure how serious they took us,” Carthel said. “that won’t be the case this year. they are playing really well. they are undefeated in conference play. they are a well coached team and have some tremendous players.”

SFA is coming in off of a 41-27 win over Abilene Christian. It was a confidence builder as the team was approaching their final four games as playoff games. in hopes of finishing 8-3 and with an at-large berth into the FCS playoffs.

“We take it week by week but when it gets to the point that it is do or die you treat it like the playoffs,” quarterback Trae Self said. “Last year they took us lightly and they paid for it. I don’t think this year will be the same so we have to bring our A game.”

The SFA defense has been able to come up with key plays all season including three turnovers last week. they will need another solid game if they want to come out with a win at home Saturday.

“We always go to the ball and execute when plays come our way,” corner back Jeremiah Walker said. “If we make a mistake we have another player there to just pick us up. I feel like we trust in each other. Every time we play we come out with a lot of fire and steam.”

Kickoff in Nacogdoches Saturday is set for 4 p.m.

