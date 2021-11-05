East Texas Now Business Break
Huntington controls playoff dreams Friday against Westwood

Huntington football
Huntington football(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Huntington Red Devils have seen better days than this year but the team still controls their playoff hopes.

If Huntington can win Friday night over Palestine Westwood by more than 12 points they would clinch the 4th and final playoff spot in 9-3A DI. If they lose or win by less than 12 points than Crockett will get the final playoff spot.

“It is all in our hands,” head coach Joshua Colvert said. “We have won two games in a row. They were not pretty but they were effective. Wins are hard to come by and wins by 12 are hard to come by but I think we are ready for the challenge.”

The only other option for Huntington to make the playoffs would be for a Trinity win over Crockett and a Huntington win, no matter by how much.

“I could not be more proud of these kids,” Colvert said. “they do everything they are asked to do. We have a chance to win our third district game. no team at Huntington has ever won three district games. Wee could make history again and then if we win by 12 we are back in the playoffs.”

