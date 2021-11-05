Game Ball: Carthage adds 12th district title to trophy case

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Sometimes it is easy to overlook the importance of a single Carthage victory.

Last week’s 54-3 win over Madisonville gave the Bulldogs their 12th district title in 15 seasons.

“We are just trying to carry that torch,” Coach Scott Surratt said. “We are trying to win the next game and next championship. We got a good start. We got a long way to go but we are looking forward to the challenge. "

The win came a week after the Bulldogs came from behind to beat Rusk in a mistake filled game. The Bulldogs had seven turnovers. Something not acceptable to the coaching staff.

“We responded to adversity,” Surratt said. “I was not very proud of how we played the week before. We came out with a mission and got it accomplished.”

Carthage will host Senior Night Friday against Shepherd before getting ready for the playoffs next week.

