East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday’s Weather: Chilly start this morning

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are dropping into the 30s this morning making for a pretty chilly start.  Expect lots of sunshine today and light northeasterly winds.  Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 60s.  More sunshine is ahead for the weekend.  Afternoon highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s with light winds.  The warming trend continues into early next week with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 70s as southwest winds return to the forecast.  By midweek, we’ll be tracking our next storm system with slight chances for rain and another cool down by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
I-20 reopened after dead cattle cleared from road at Smith, Van Zandt county line
Pictured are Laurie Frankum (left) and Gray Hanson. (Source: Henderson County jail)
Raid on Henderson County business results in 2 arrests, seizure of games, cash, meth
Robert Garrard (Source: Van Zandt County jail)
Van resident allegedly shoots, kills man after argument
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-5-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-5-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-5-21
Frost is likely over Central/Northern Counties tonight. Possibly over far northern areas on Sat...
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Frost is likely over Central/Northern Counties tonight. Possibly over far northern areas on Sat...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips