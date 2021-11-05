East Texas Now Business Break
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

William George Davis, 37
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KLTV) - William George Davis has been moved from the Smith County Jail to the Polunksy unit in Livingston.

Davis, a former East Texas nurse, was found guilty of murdering patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital.

Male death row inmates serve their prison sentence at the Polunsky unit before being executed in Huntsville.

Davis was received by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), Oct. 29, two days after receiving the death sentence.

