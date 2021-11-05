Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies, light wind and very chilly temperatures are likely overnight tonight once again. Frost and Fog are possible overnight for a good portion of East Texas. Frost is certainly possible once again for central and northern areas of East Texas with patchy fog possible for most all areas. By mid-morning, the fog should be gone, and the sun will shine. A lot of sunshine is expected through Monday with some clouds moving in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected on Thursday as our next cold front moves through. Not expecting any significant weather with the front, but a reinforcement of cool air come back. Warming into the middle to upper 70s on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before we cool off some. Morning lows start off in the middle 30s on Saturday morning, then in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday through Thursday. Have a great weekend and enjoy the outdoors.

Friday’s Weather: Chilly start this morning