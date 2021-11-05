East Texas runners make it to Cross Country State meet

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL Cross Country Championships will be in Round Rock Nov.5-6. As always there is plenty of East Texas representation.

Fridays races start at 8:30 a.m. with 1A Girls followed in 30 minute intervals by 1A Boys, 3A Girls. 3A Boys, 5A Girls and 5A Boys. Saturday races will be the same time slots with 2A Girls, 2A Boys, 4A Girls, 4A Boys, 6A Girls, 6A Boys. Tickets will be sold by car. The price paid by car for parking will be considered entry into the event (see parking prices and breakdown below). It is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance. NO CASH transactions will be available. Tickets may be bought on site with credit/debit card ONLY.

Public Parking will be located in Old Settlers Park off of HWY 79 only . NOTE: Spectator parking location has changed from the past. Please see map on UIL web site for details and get this information to parents and community members. There will be NO shuttle buses that will take spectators to the main event area.

6A

Tyler Legacy - Iain Salter

5A

Hallsville - Kenzy Glass, Carolyn Hale, Addison Hatchett, Kylea Hatfield, Avery Perkins, Lily Soto, Haylea Jordan, Sam Hawthorne

Jacksonville - Taylor Gutierrez, Emily Martinez

Pine Tree - Mackenzie Robinson

Lufkin - Reynold Guadarrama , Kristopher Murphy

4A

Athens - Hardy Swann, Micah Swann

Canton - Graycee Wilson

Center - Yulianna Garcia

Cumberland Academy - Adiam Michael, Abel Solorio

Henderson - Andrew Morales

Hudson - Julian Bledsoe, Jenna Ivey, Kasie Lopez, Cullen Merrell, Addison Ponder, Madison Vasquez, Kayleigh Wagnon

Kilgore - Ruby Almanza, Christopher May

Lindale - Gaby Saboia

Palestine - Alex David Arredondo, Luis Castillo, Erik Coronado, Johan Hagberg, Juan Lopez, Kevin Quincin, Jalbert Sandoval

Pittsburg - Jacob Berryhill

Tyler Chapel hill - Emery Crayton

3A

Atlanta - Noah Dowda

MP Chapel Hill - Lucas Thomas

Crockett - Omar Garcia

Diboll - Juan Silva

Edgewood - Kaley Nicholson

Elysian Fields - Grant Sims

Eustace - Paige Row, Caleb Gonzales, Jake Haney, Jayden King, Ryan Porte, Trenton Porte, Cooper Reeve, Jaden Stout

Harmony - Aidan Chambers

Malakoff - Ava Perkins

Mineola - Olivia Hughes, Raquel Hughes, Shylah Kratzmeyer, Kapri Riley, Keilee Riley, Riley Weekly, Hannah Zoch

Central Heights - Paige Layton

Quitman - Madyson Pence

Troup - Marigold Hunter

Waskom - David Magdaleno

White Oak - Lizzy Still, Nathan Green

Winnsborro - David Soto, Canaan Swanner

2A

Brookeland - Addison Murphy

Como-Pickton - Bailey Neal, Giovanni Munoz

Cushing - Leighah Deckard, Jose Garcia

Douglass - Isabella Ball, Georgiana Burns, Madyson Freeman, Maddison Johnson, Tessa Reeves, Abigail Richardson, Addie Rose Sinz, Drake Freeman, Dillon Johnson, Wrangler Johnson, Luke Jones, Noah Jones, Kolton Karns, Lane Schroeder

Union Grove - Analeice Jones, Sophie Pyle, Jenna Scott, Gracie Stanford, Keira Taylor, Kenia Velazquez, Gracie Winn

Groveton - Isavel Bautista, Caden Alexander, Armando Bautista, Jarrett Loftin, Kade Rosser, Jack Sullivan, Brody Thornton, Austin Williams

Hawkins - Kylie Adams, Toby Gwin, Dakota Hinkle

La Poynor - Payton Maze

Cross Roads - Brook Locke, Alanah Logan, July Soto, Alexis Sudduth, Calista Turner, Cassity Turner

Martins Mill - Mattie Burns

Martinsville - Jhonjayro Sequeda

Mount Enterprise - Dede Davis

New Summerfield - Ary Hernandez, Axel Hernandez, Ramiro Mendoza, Jose Sanchez, Jack Torres, Marco Uribe, Bryan Zavala

San Augstine - Charlisa Teagle

Shelbyville - Emily Pharris

Slocum - Kenneth Wendell

Tenaha - Jario Hernandez, Misael Hernandez, Daniel Loredo, Alan Mosqueda, Evan Plata, Alex Rojas

1A

Chireno - Brett Rushing

Goodrich - Marisa Olivares, A’Mareion Bookman, Eliseo Garzon

Neches - Bre Fredrickson, Joely Jenkins, Sealy Hines, Aubrey Kincade, Bailey Lovelady, Malllory Main, Libby Raine

Wells - Bishop Bailey

Zavalla - Gracee Floyd

